Last call 'Happy Gilmore 2' NJ casting: How to audition

Get in the hole! This is your chance.

New Jersey is hosting auditions for "Happy Gilmore 2" the 1996 Adam Sandler classic, on Tuesday.

The original comedy follows Happy Gilmore (Sandler), a wannabe hockey player who develops a love for golf and competes in a tournament to save his grandmother's house.

Filming is set to take place from September to November in Bergen, Essex, Monmouth, Somerset and Morris counties.

Bob Barker prepares to punch Adam Sandler in a scene from the film Happy Gilmore, 1996. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

The casting agency says they are looking for locals of all ages.

Where is the 'Happy Gilmore 2' NJ casting?

Casting calls will be held at the Plaza Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency in Morristown on August 20.

To register, visit the casting website.