Happy 70th birthday, Tony Danza: Watch these free movies featuring the boss on Tubi

Happy birthday to Tony Danza.

The beloved TV sitcom darling, who we all know from his iconic roles in "Who’s the Boss" and "Taxi," will be turning 70 on April 21.

While "Taxi" turned Danza into a household name in the ‘80s, "Who’s the Boss" catapulted him into TV stardom and broke all syndication records, according to IMDB.

Danza would go on to star in movies and even made a name for himself performing on Broadway.

You can celebrate one of Brooklyn’s finest by watching a selection of titles starring the great Tony Danza on Tubi for free.

FILE - Tony Danza attends AARP The Magazine's 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 11, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Deadly Whispers (1995): Starring Tony Danza, Pamela Reed, Ving Rhames, Heather Tom, Camryn Manheim, Ellen Dubin, Sal Landi, Amanda Fuller, Richard Gross and Elisabeth Nunziato.

"Tom Acton, a devoted family man, has worked tirelessly in order to achieve success, and he finally turns a local auto salvage yard into something that makes his family proud."

The Nail (2008): Starring Dayanara Torres, Leo Rossi, Tony Danza, Tony Luke Jr. and William Forsythe.

"An over-the-hill, overweight ex-boxer and an abused young boy begin a relationship that gives them both a new and inspired life with a purpose: to only ‘fight for the right.‘"

Illtown (1998): Starring Michael Rapaport, Lili Taylor, Adam Trese, Kevin Corrigan, Angela Featherstone, Tony Danza, Isaac Hayes, Paul Schulze, Saul Stein and Adam Cartwright.

"Dante and his girlifrend Micky run a very profitable drug operation in a seaside town, aided and abetted by a host of teens who sell the smack at discos around town, as well as by Lucas, a corrupt cop who's on the take. Their downfall comes when they suspect one of the boys, Pep, of ripping them off, and his accidental death causes disloyalty among the teens, who suspect Dante offed them. All of this is perfect for the return of Gabriel, a one-time partner of Dante, who has just been released from jail, and has an almost angelic demeanor and the certainty that he can fix everyone's lives."

Aftermath (2013): Starring Anthony Michael Hall, Chris Penn, Tony Danza, Frank Whaley and Elisabeth Rohm.

"A construction company owner's life unravels when his foreman goes missing, and he fires a volatile contractor with a criminal past."

The Girl Gets Moe (1997): Starring Tony Danza, Elizabeth Barondes, Louise Fletcher, Michael Madsen and James Russo.

"When a ruthless mobster falls in love, he tries to change his life. But when his partner makes a deadly mistake, his new love turns on him."

Single Bars, Single Women (1984): Starring Tony Danza, Shelley Hack, Christine Lahti, Paul Michael Glaser and Keith Gordon.

"Early ‘80s romantic dramedy about the lovelorn men and women who gather at local singles bars in search of lasting love or casual action."

