2 New Yorkers being monitored for hantavirus will finish quarantine in their homes

The Brief Two of the three New Yorkers being monitored for hantavirus will finish their quarantine in New York. Both of them will be transported via non-commercial flights to complete their quarantine period, which ends on June 22. They will quarantine in their residences outside of New York City.



Two of the three New Yorkers being monitored for hantavirus will finish their quarantine in New York.

2 New Yorkers returning to state

What we know:

Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald has provided a statement regarding the status of the three New Yorkers who were passengers on the MV Hondius cruise ship, more commonly known as the ship connected to a potential hantavirus outbreak.

"New York State has been informed that, of those three [New Yorkers], one is remaining in Nebraska to complete their 42-day monitoring period," the doctor said, "while the other two are expected to return to New York next week."

Both of them will be transported via non-commercial flights to complete their quarantine period, which ends on June 22. They will quarantine in their residences outside of New York City.

The backstory:

Hantavirus refers to a group of viruses primarily spread to humans through contact with infected rodents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People can become infected by breathing in virus particles from rodent urine, droppings or saliva, especially in enclosed spaces that have not been cleaned properly. The virus can also spread through rodent bites in rare cases.

In the United States, hantavirus can cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, or HPS, a severe respiratory illness that can be deadly.