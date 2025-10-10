Halloween things to do in NYC: List

article

Signal (East Williamsburg): A 60-hour Halloween marathon from Oct. 31 to November 3. Signal blends underground energy with artful design and a no-photo policy. Expect a hypnotic, seamless flow of sets from DJs like Devoye, Shyboi, DJ Bone, and Tama Sumo & Lakuti. Location: East Williamsburg | Time: 9PM October 31 – 2AM November 3

House of Yes x Industry City: House of Yes and ZERO are turning Industry City into NYC’s Halloween capital with four weekends of world-class DJs, wild theatrics, and no-photo parties. The finale, The Vampire Ball on Oct.31, features seven stages, a Blade-style Blood Rave, and immersive installations. Location: Industry City, Sunset Park | Time: Events all month; Vampire Ball Oct. 31

Magic Hour Rooftop (Times Square): The Moxy’s rooftop goes full haunted glam with skyline views, two zones of music, and a "costumes required" rule. Try the limited-edition black Moira Rose cocktail while dancing under the Empire State Building. Location: Moxy Times Square | Time: Oct. 31, 9PM

Nebula NYC: One of NYC’s most tech-forward clubs brings a cosmic Halloween Launch Party with massive LED visuals and guest DJs. Location: 135 W 41st St. | Time: Oct. 30, 10PM–4AM | Tickets start at $18

Alegria Halloween 2025: A two-day party marathon with a medieval fantasy theme and powerhouse DJs at Palladium Times Square and Harbor NYC. Location: Times Square | Time: November 1–2 | Tickets from $90

So & So’s Piano Bar (Tansy’s Polite Society: A Haunting Affair): A candlelit night of burlesque, music, and cocktails for a more intimate take on Halloween nightlife. Location: West Village | Time: Oct. 30, 8–10PM

Nightmare on 33rd St. (The Bronze Owl): Pumpkin spice RumChata ghost mugs that scream "Instagram moment."

Frozen Vampiro (Limusina): A bold, blood-red tequila blend that tastes like a vampire’s kiss.

Skull Duggery (Nothing Really Matters): A hidden subway speakeasy serving pumpkin-hazelnut cocktails.

Sweet Graffiti Halloween Bonbons: Four mini edible art pieces in Candy Apple, Gingerbread, and more.

The Mark x BonBon Halloween Cart: Luxe trick-or-treating and a Devil’s Blood Margarita on the Upper East Side.

Grand Central Terminal Halloween Celebration: A free event with face painting, music, and a costume contest inside one of NYC’s most iconic landmarks. Date: Oct. 25, 11AM–3PM | Free (RSVP required)

Brookfield Place Halloween Hunt: A weeklong scavenger hunt from Oct. 25 to November 2 where kids complete challenges for candy and prizes. Location: 230 Vesey Street, Battery Park City

Sloomoo Institute: Sloomooween: Dive into Halloween slime tubs, DIY crafts, and after-hours glow-in-the-dark slime parties. Location: SoHo | All October; After Hours select dates

Movies on the Cobbles (Meatpacking District): Outdoor screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show celebrating 50 years of the cult classic. Date: Oct. 20, 6:30PM

Trick-or-Streets: New York City’s annual car-free Halloween celebration returns for its fourth season, transforming Open Streets, plazas, and corridors into festive pedestrian zones. From Oct. 17 through Oct. 31, neighborhoods across all five boroughs will host live music, performances, arts and crafts, and Halloween-themed activities for all ages. The two-week event offers a safe, family-friendly way to celebrate the season while enjoying extra space to walk, dance, and play. Location: Citywide | Time: Oct. 17–31

Beetlejuice on Broadway (41 Days of Oct.): Costume contests, giveaways, and singalongs.

The Rocky Horror Show: Live! at Ellen’s Stardust Diner: A live, late-night staging of the musical classic with Stardusters waitstaff on Oct. 31 and November 1.

Operation Mincemeat Costume Contest: Dress up for a chance at prizes and dinner for two.

The Standard High Line: Spooky bingo nights, tarot readings, and Halloween beer garden parties on Oct. 26 and 31.

Gansevoort Meatpacking: Graveyard Disco costume bash on Oct. 31.

The Mean Fiddler: Bottomless Boos brunches every Friday through Sunday with themed cocktails like Monsteritas and Boolinis.

Village Halloween Parade: New York’s most iconic Halloween celebration returns for its 52nd year on October 31, 2025, starting at 7 p.m. in the West Village. The parade invites anyone in costume to join the procession, filling Sixth Avenue with puppets, dancers, and live music. Spectators can line the streets or watch the broadcast on NY1. It’s the city’s most spirited, can’t-miss Halloween tradition.

Park Slope Civic Council Halloween Parade: Perhaps the largest children’s Halloween march in the city, this beloved Park Slope event has been bringing fun and frights since 1986. Merchants along Seventh and Fifth Avenues hand out candy to a steady stream of costumed kids, while the sidewalks overflow with superheroes, animals, and fairy-tale characters. It’s one of Brooklyn’s most joyful family celebrations.