Halloween Is Saved: New York kids eager to trick-or-treat

Spooky season is in full swing and many trick-or-treaters have already picked out their Halloween costumes.

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN over the weekend to give kids the stamp of approval to go out and satisfy their sweet tooths.

Average daily COVID-19 cases dipped below 100,000 for the first time since August 2020. More than 56% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

It's a stark difference compared to last year when Fauci advised parents not to allow their children to go door to door.

He also suggested wearing a face mask to accompany your costume. Fauci is urging those who are eligible to get vaccinated before Halloween to add an extra layer of protection.

In the meantime, some trick-or-treaters, including Yvette Shteynfeld, 15, said they're remaining optimistically cautious.

"If I'm with my family or friends, I might take off my mask, like in an isolated area," Yvette said. "Otherwise, if I would, say, go to a haunted house, I might keep the mask on."

