Hallmark recalls holiday candle

article

A particular Hallmark candle won’t get the chance to burn bright this holiday season.

Hallmark is recalling its Frosted Balsam Jar candles. Reports say that the glass jar containing the candle breaks, resulting in fire damage to nearby items.

The recall is specifically for the green, scented candles with the lettering “Hallmark,” “Frosted Balsam,” and an image of a snowy pine cone on the front of the candle.

The candles were exclusively sold at Norman’s Hallmark stores in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania for roughly $28.

Those with the recalled candle should not burn it and return it to the store for a full refund.

See the Consumer Product Safety Commission website for specific product code information.