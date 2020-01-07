Hallmark cutting 400 jobs as part of larger ‘transformation’

Hallmark Cards, Inc. announced this week it will cut 400 jobs as part of a larger “transformation.”

The family-owned business said Monday that 325 of those jobs will be cut from its headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, impacting positions in Hallmark’s greeting card business, retail business and corporate support functions.

"For over a century, Hallmark has been a leading business in our community. I know this transformation will allow them to continue their key role in our region," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted. "My heart goes out to workers leaving the firm. We stand ready to assist any Kansas Citians affected by today's news."

A Hallmark store is pictured in an undated file image. (Photo by Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Hallmark said affected employees will be notified in the coming days and will be offered severance and transition assistance. They will also have an opportunity to apply for other positions.

“While there is a lot to feel good about, it is no secret that today’s companies must continuously transform in response to the rapidly evolving retail and consumer environments,” CEO Mike Perry said in a statement.

“The way people shop and the competitive dynamics in the marketplace are changing at a pace and at a degree that is having a significant impact on our businesses.”

Hallmark employs about 3,400 people in Kansas City and 30,000 people worldwide.

In addition to greeting cards, it owns the Hallmark Channel on cable TV, Hallmark Gold Crown stores, the Crayola brand of art supplies, and a real estate development company that oversees Kansas City's Crown Center complex, where the headquarters is located.

The company added that it “saw positive performance across the enterprise in 2019.”

“As we open 2020, we have a clear line of sight to the transformational work that needs to be accomplished and these efforts will lead us on a path that will enable us to realize the longer-term vision and mission we have for our business,” Perry said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.