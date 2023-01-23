Expand / Collapse search

Half Moon Bay shootings leave 7 dead; suspect in custody

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - At least seven people were killed in a pair of shootings in Half Moon Bay on Monday, authorities said.

The suspected shooter turned himself in at a substation and was taken into custody, the San Mateo County sheriff's office said.

The suspect was identified as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli of Half Moon Bay.

The weapon used in the shooting was found in Chunli's vehicle, authorities said

The victims were found at two separate locations in unincorporated Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa told KTVU.

Authorities said the two shooting locations appear to be connected.

One of the crime scenes was located in the area of 501 San Mateo Road, near the Spanish Town shops where San Mateo County sheriff's deputies responded around 3:48 p.m. 

Authorities said four victims were found dead at that scene and a fifth victim was taken to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly thereafter, three more victims were found dead at a second crime scene, near Rice Trucking Soil Farm at 2119 Cabrillo Highway.

Video shows the moments the suspect was taken into custody. Sheriff's deputies are seen with their guns drawn and pointed toward a vehicle from which the suspect exits. 

The suspect is then brought to the ground and handcuffed.

The small city on the San Mateo County coast is well-known as a destination for big wave surfing and an annual pumpkin festival.

