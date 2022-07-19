Hale and Hearty closes all NYC locations

Popular soup and sandwich chain Hale and Hearty suddenly closed all of its locations in New York City with no explanation.

Signs on the doors say that stores were "temporarily closed" on July 1, 2022. They have not reopened and the company is not responding to requests for information from FOX 5 News.

Hale and Hearty has been a fixture in NYC for more than 20 years with locations across Manhattan Brooklyn, and Long Island.

The Post reports that one Lower Manhattan was recently sued by a food vendor for unpaid invoices and by its landlord for unpaid rent. It was unclear if that was any indication of widespread problems for the company.

And while the posted signs at some locations say stores will be reopening in the future, a look at the inside of several FOX 5 News checked out appears to suggest otherwise.