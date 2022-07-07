Man has hair ripped out in brutal NYC subway attack

A man had his hair ripped out in a disturbing attack on a NYC subway train.

The NYPD says the attack happened in March but they are just now releasing video and images in hopes that they can find the man responsible.

A 22-year-old man was on a northbound "A" train approaching the 190th St. subway station in the Inwood section of Manhattan when he was approached by the unidentified man.

The person sat across from the victim and said, "I wish I had my pepper spray" before spitting at him.

He went on to say, "I have to start carrying my pepper spray" and again spat at the victim. The victim stood up and the man charged at him and grabbed him by the hair before punching him several times in the face and head.

The New York City Police Department said the attacker then ripped hair from the victim’s head and stated, "I'm sick of all you fags."

The victim lost hair and sustained lacerations to the head. EMS took him to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Hate Crime Task Force.