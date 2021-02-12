Guns found on party bus in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD took several people into custody early Friday after stopping a party bus that had was reported to have weapons on board.
The bus was stopped on Front Street in the DUMBO section of Brooklyn. Citizen App had a video of the incident.
The NYPD says that it had information from social media that the bus had armed passengers on board.
A large contingent of police officers stopped the bus and found more than a half-dozen people on board with weapons.
Police said several people were taken into custody but no charges were initially filed in connection with the case.
