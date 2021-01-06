Guns are drawn on House floor after protesters try to storm chamber

article

Protesters backing President Trump breached the US Capitol, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Democrat Joe Biden's win.

U.S. Capitol police officers pointed their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during the joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021.

Members of Congress inside the chamber were told by police to put on gas masks after tear gas was dispersed in Capitol Rotunda.

Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump.

A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results.

