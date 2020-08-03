Gunmen open fire on fleeing car in broad daylight

The NYPD wants to find two brazen gunmen who opened fire on a fleeing car in Harlem.

Video of the shooting was released by police. It took place at about 7:10 a.m. on August 2.

The gunmen exited a silver vehicle and fired shots at a green Mustang convertible that was traveling southbound on Lenox Avenue. The gunmen fled in their vehicle the wrong way along East 142nd Street toward 7th Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, according to cops.

According to a new report by the NYPD, the city has recorded 777 shootings, surpassing the total of 776 shootings from the entire year of 2019.

Advertisement