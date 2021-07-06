Gunman opens fire on Bronx sidewalk sending bystanders running

A man opened fire on a busy street in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx striking another man multiple times and sending bystanders running, said police.

Video of the shooting was released by cops showing the suspect approaching the victim and firing, hitting him in the legs, buttocks and finger.

Several bystanders are seen running for cover.

The 34-year-old victim was shot in front of 866 Hunts Point Avenue on July 4 at about 6:19 p.m. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The suspect is described as having a light complexion. He was wearing a dark-color hooded sweatshirt with a wolf image and ‘wildlife’ printed on it, dark-color pants with a red stripe on the leg, a facemask and sunglasses.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Advertisement

All calls are strictly confidential, said police.