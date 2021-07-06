Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
5
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 9:47 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 9:47 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Warren County

Gunman opens fire on Bronx sidewalk sending bystanders running

By
Published 
Hunts Point
FOX 5 NY

Man opens fire in Hunts Point

The NYPD is searching for the man who opened fire on a busy street in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.

NEW YORK - A man opened fire on a busy street in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx striking another man multiple times and sending bystanders running, said police.

Video of the shooting was released by cops showing the suspect approaching the victim and firing, hitting him in the legs, buttocks and finger.

Several bystanders are seen running for cover.

The 34-year-old victim was shot in front of 866 Hunts Point Avenue on July 4 at about 6:19 p.m. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The suspect is described as having a light complexion. He was wearing a dark-color hooded sweatshirt with a wolf image and ‘wildlife’ printed on it, dark-color pants with a red stripe on the leg, a facemask and sunglasses.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, said police.