Gunman opens fire from moving car at driver

The NYPD wants to find the passenger of a vehicle who opened fire on the driver of another car in the Forest Hills section of Queens.

On Sept. 8 at about 4:20 p.m., a blue Honda Accord drove up to a parked car in the area of 72-89 Yellowstone Boulevard on Tuesday and pointed a gun at the driver, according to police. The 34-year-old driver took off and the blue Honda followed. The passenger in the Honda leaned out of the window and fired two shots as the victim's car, added police.

The gunmen and the driver followed the victim who drove to the 112th Police Precinct. The suspect then took off westbound on Austin Street.

There were no reports of injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a male Hispanic. His passenger was described as a male with a gray shirt or sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are confidential.

