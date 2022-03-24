Gunman chases, kills man after Brooklyn car crash

The NYPD is on the hunt for a gunman who chased and gunned down another man after a fender-bender in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, Jose Flores, 30, was driving in Brownsville when he got into an accident with another car near the corner of Tapscott Street and Blake Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. on March 13.

The driver of the other vehicle got out of his car and an argument began. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows that when the other driver displayed a gun, Flores got out of his car ran for his safety with the gunman chasing after him.

The other driver then reportedly shot Flores, returned to his car, and drove away from the scene. Police say he was last seen heading on Howard Avenue onto Eastern Parkway towards Atlantic Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The other driver is described as a man with a medium complexion. The car he was driving, a light gray Infiniti Q50, has rear-end damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.