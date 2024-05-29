Gunfire shatters Miami high-rise window: ‘They almost shot my baby’s high chair’

article

A mother is relieved her family is okay after a bullet hit her window near her baby’s high chair in her high-rise apartment Sunday night in Miami.

Gunshots reportedly were fired from a neighboring apartment building when a bullet hit the window of Vivian Olodun's 45th-floor apartment. Her daughter’s empty high chair was covered in glass shards where the bullet shattered her apartment window, according to the Miami Herald .

Olodun's two daughters, ages 2 and 3, were in another room playing when the incident occurred, and a police spokesperson told the Miami Herald that no one was injured.

In an interview with the Miami Herald on Monday, Olodun recalled the ordeal telling the newspaper, "They almost shot my baby’s high chair."

Olodun shared a video on her Instagram page capturing her cleaning up the glass left in her apartment.

Olodun and her husband were attending a wedding when their nanny heard five gunshots and immediately called the couple, WSVN-TV in Miami reported.

When Olodun arrived home, she told WSVN-TV that the window of the family’s downtown apartment was shattered and building security was inside their home.

A video posted on Instagram from the account "Only in Dade" shows the shattered window damaged by the bullet after the gunshots and the glass surrounding the child’s high chair and toys on the floor in the kitchen.

Miami police tell WSVN-TV that no arrests have been made.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



