Gunfire erupts in busy NYC subway station

BROOKLYN - Gunfire erupted in Brooklyn's Borough Hall subway station on Monday afternoon, police said.
Police said at 12:03 p.m., two groups got into a dispute and one shot was fired.
It is unclear how many people were involved.
No arrests have been made.
No injuries have been reported.