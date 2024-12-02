Expand / Collapse search

Gunfire erupts in busy NYC subway station

December 2, 2024
BROOKLYN - Gunfire erupted in Brooklyn's Borough Hall subway station on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said at 12:03 p.m., two groups got into a dispute and one shot was fired. 

It is unclear how many people were involved.

No arrests have been made.

No injuries have been reported.