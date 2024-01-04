Group takes empty train for joyride around Queens: NYPD

A group went into an empty train and took it for a joyride around Forest Hills on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the group went into the operating section of two empty lead train cars and headed northbound from the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station in Queens.

Surveillance video shows the unknown suspects getting in and taking the train for a spin before getting off.

Officials said the group only went a short distance before taking off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

This investigation is ongoing.