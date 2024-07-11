NYPD searches for suspects behind more than 40 laundromat burglaries in NYC

article

The NYPD is looking for a group of thieves connected to more than 40 burglaries at laundromats across Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.

Surveillance footage shows the group smashing windows and stealing payment machines and cash from laundromats in the middle of the night.

Police say the people involved have been linked to at least three burglaries in Brooklyn, nine burglaries in the Bronx, and 29 burglaries in Queens since March.

All the robberies took place at night when the laundromats were closed.

In one event, police say the group managed to take $1,800 in cash and a payment machine with money inside from a laundromat in Queens.

In the first incident on March 28, the group broke into a laundromat on Colden Street in Queens and removed a payment machine with an undetermined amount of cash.

On April 21, the group broke into a laundromat on 208 Street in Queens and took an undetermined amount of cash from a machine.

On May 13, the individuals broke through a glass window of a laundromat on Zerega Avenue in the Bronx but didn't take any property.

A week later, the group broke into two laundromats, taking a payment machine from the laundry room with an unknown amount of cash.

It is unclear how much money was stolen from each laundromat the group broke into.

Police say they fled the locations in various vehicles that had stolen plates.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).