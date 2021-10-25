Group of six use sticks, bottles, cutting instruments in failed bike robbery

The NYPD is searching for six suspects who are wanted for a shocking daytime attack on a man in an effort to steal his bike in the Bronx.

Police released a video of the assault that took place about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14th.

A 33-year-old man was riding the bicycle around East 152nd Street and Tinton Avenue in the Melrose neighborhood. The video shows the group walking down the sidewalk when he went around the corner and headed towards them.

One of the attackers forced him from the bike and the group surrounded him. The group then hit him with sticks, bottles, and unknown cutting instruments, according to police.

The video shows one of the attackers running up to the victim and throwing something at his head. The attackers ended up leaving without the bike.

The man suffered cuts to his arm and EMS took him to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Photos of each of the suspects were also released.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Anyone with information that could help police nab the assailants should contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.

The NYPD wants to find six suspects wanted in a failed attempt to steal his bicycle. (NYPD)

The NYPD wants to find six suspects wanted in a failed attempt to steal his bicycle. (NYPD)

The NYPD wants to find six suspects wanted in a failed attempt to steal his bicycle. (NYPD)

The NYPD wants to find six suspects who assaulted a man in a failed attempt to steal his bicycle.

The NYPD wants to find six suspects who assaulted a man in a failed attempt to steal his bicycle.

Advertisement