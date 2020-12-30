Group of cyclists attack SUV at Manhattan intersection

The NYPD is searching for a group of cyclists who surrounded a SUV at a Manhattan intersection and smashed the vehicle's windshield, mirrors and hood.

Police say the driver stopped for the group at the intersection of East 21st Street and 5th Avenue, at which point the cyclists began jumping on the hood and windshield of the car, throwing bikes at it and punching the side mirrors.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.