Group eggs NYC 7-Eleven worker, steals merchandise

Police say a group went into a Manhattan 7-Eleven and stole items and egged a worker.

It happened on Oct. 6th just before 7 p.m. in a store on 23rd St. in the Flatiron District.

The men went into the store and started taking items. A couple of them opened cartons of eggs and started throwing them at a worker. They also picked up a sign and threw it at a 33-year-old employee who attempted to intervene. He was hit in the face and suffered a cut but was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIP.