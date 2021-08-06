Group chases, brutally attack 2 men leaving bar

A group of attackers used baseball bats and other items to viciously beat two men who left a Queens bar in the early morning hours.

The NYPD says the attack took place about 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, although they just released details of the attack and a video showing the possible suspects.

A 50-year-old man was with a 60-year-old as they left the Palace of Zuly bar on Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood. They got into some sort of argument with a group on the sidewalk.

The group then chased the victims to the corner of Wyckoff Avenue and Madison Street and attacked both of them.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The men were hit repeatedly with baseball bats and other objects. The group then took back southbound on Wyckoff Avenue.

The 50-year-old was stabbed in the stomach. EMS rushed him to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Advertisement

The 60-year-old had a gash on his head and was knocked unconscious. EMS took him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition.



The group is described as a mix of both men and women in their late teens or early 20s.