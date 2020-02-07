Group attacks, robs man of cell phone, AirPods in Queens

A group of at least five thugs approached a man from behind as he walked along a street in Queens and assaulted him before stealing his cell phone and AirPods, according to the NYPD.

Video of several of the assailants was shared by police. They all appear to be teenagers. One of them was seen with a large stick or pole.

The violent robbery occurred on Feb. 5 at about 5:20 p.m. near 125th Street and Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park.

The 28-year-old victim was treated at NY Presbyterian Hospital-Queens for minor injuries.

If you recognize any of the assailants, contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers: 1-800-577-TIPS NYPDCrimeStoppers.com @NYPDTips on Twitter