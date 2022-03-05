Group attacks Manhattan food delivery worker with baseball bat

A food delivery worker in Manhattan was hit in the head with a baseball bat during an attack by roughly eight people on Tuesday.

According to the NYPD, the victim, a 29-year-old man, was delivering food at 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue when he was approached by a group of approximately eight men.

One of the men struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat, while a second struck him with a stick.

The victim, who was wearing a bicycle helmet, was not injured in the attack and was able to run into the building to escape the assault.

One of the suspects then struck the victim's bike several times with a bat before running away.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.