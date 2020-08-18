Group attacks man with rake shovels at flea market

article

A man who was at a Maryland flea market was attacked by a group of people who emerged from the woods and starting hitting him with shovels and a garden rake.

It happened in Annapolis on Saturday at about 6:15 p.m.

According to a release from the Annapolis Police Department, the man was in the parking lot of an American Legion post while attending a flea market event with multiple vendors.

The victim suffered a head wound along with cuts and abrasions on his arms and legs. EMS took him to a hospital for medical attention. His condition was unknown.

The attackers drove off in a dark-colored sedan. They remain on the loose.

Police did not offer any possible motive for the attack.

