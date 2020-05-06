Group assaults, pours liquid on man's face

The NYPD wants to find the men and women involved in a vicious assault on a man outside a laundry mat in the Longwood section of the Bronx.

The 29-year-old victim was standing outside 938 East 163rd Street at about 1 a.m. on May 4 when the group knocked him to the ground, punched and kicked him, according to cops. He was also slashed with a bottle in the face and a liquid was pour onto his head.

The man was taken to Lincoln Hospital for bruising and cuts.

Video and photos of the suspects were released by the NYPD.

Anyone with information about the assault should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) . You can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

