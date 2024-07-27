Group assaults man on subway in Queens: NYPD

article

Police are investigating after a group of people reportedly assaulted a man on board a 7 train in Corona, Queens.

Police say that the victim, a 26-year-old man, was riding the train at the 103rd Street–Corona Plaza station at around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday when three suspects approached him.

An argument began, and the suspects attacked the victim, hitting him throughout the body.

The suspects stayed on the train, and the victim got off at the 103rd Street–Corona Plaza station, where he refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.