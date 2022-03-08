Green Acres Mall shooting: Man struck in leg inside Famous Footwear

Police on Long Island were searching for the gunman and an accomplice who opened fire on a man inside the Green Acres Mall.

The shooting on Monday at about 4:30 p.m. occurred inside the Famous Footwear store. The mall in Valley Stream was evacuated.

The gunman entered the store and shot another man once in the leg. The gunman and a second suspect then took off from the store.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and was expected to recover.

The suspects were both wearing dark-colored clothing, according to Nassau County Police.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. Police say that all callers will remain anonymous.

