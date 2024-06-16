American tourist found dead on Greek island, latest in string of disappearances

article

A missing American tourist has been found dead on a beach on a small Greek island, local media reported.

The discovery is the latest in a series of recent cases in which tourists on the Greek islands have died or gone missing.

The body of the man was found Sunday on a rocky, fairly remote beach on the island of Mathraki by another tourist. Mathraki, which has a population of 100, is a 1.2-square-mile heavily wooded island, west of the better-known island of Corfu.

The man had been reported missing Thursday by his host, a Greek-American friend. The tourist had last been seen Tuesday at a cafe in the company of two female tourists who have since left the island.

No further details about the victim, including a name or hometown, were immediately available.

This is the third reported death of a tourist on a Greek island in the last week.

The other two victims were a 74-year-old Dutch tourist, who was found by a local fire department’s drone, and noted British television presenter and author Dr. Michael Mosley, who was found also last week on the island of Symi.

A coroner concluded that he had died the previous Wednesday, shortly after going for a hike over difficult, rocky terrain.

On Friday, two French tourists were reported missing on Sikinos, a relatively secluded Cyclades island in the Aegean Sea, with less than 400 permanent residents.

The two women, ages 64 and 73, had left their respective hotels to meet.

On the island of Amorgos, also in the Cyclades, authorities are still searching for a 59-year-old retired Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff, Albert Calibet.

Some, if not all of those involved in these cases, had set out on hikes in very hot temperatures.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.