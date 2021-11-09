Grandfather, community mourn toddler shot by stray bullet in Oakland

Family members and the California Highway Patrol are asking for help in locating the suspects responsible for a shooting on Interstate 880 in Oakland over the weekend that killed a 23-month-old boy riding in a car.

Jasper Wu's grandfather told KTVU on Monday night that it's painful to talk about his grandson.

Lu Ai Min said he was not in the car when the toddler was shot. But he rushed to the hospital but Jasper died.

The child's father arrived at SFO from Shanghai on Monday evening to help make funeral arrangements and to see the son he has never met in person.

In Mandarin, the child's grandfather described Jasper as an adorable and well-behaved child.

Through a translator, Lu spoke about the arrival of the boy's father saying that, "It's extremely important for the father at least to be here at this very important moment."

Jasper was born in the United States while his father was in China and that COVID-19 travel restrictions have kept them apart.

On Saturday about 2 p.m., Jasper was sitting in a white Lexus sedan driven by his mother.

They were travelling on Interstate 880 in Oakland near Filbert Street when the car was struck by gunfire.

The CHP said evidence gathered at the scene indicates they were not targeted.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, community activists held a vigil in memory of Jasper at 7th and Market Streets near where Jasper died.

"This is just too much. Enough is enough. Everyone's got to stop step back and look at what's happening to our community right now," said Leanne Louie, founder of United Peace Collaborative who organized the vigil.

"It's absolutely important for the family to know there is a community out here to support them. They're not alone in this. Do not be afraid. We're here to uplift each other," said Serena Morales, a community member.

Lu thanked the community for their well wishes and support. He is urging anyone with information about the deadly shooting to contact law enforcement. He asked people to seek justice for his grandson and capture the perpetrator who shot and killed his grandson

The Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce has set up a GoFundMe to raise $25,000 to help with funeral expenses for Jasper. It's the only account authorized by the family.

If anyone has information, the CHP is urging public members help provide investigative leads to detectives by calling the Golden Gate Division Investigative Tip-Line at (707) 917-4491.