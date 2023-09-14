Man slashed in the face at Grand Central Station

According to police a 41-year-old man was slashed on the side of his face Thursday morning around 9 a.m.

Police said the suspect was a man in his 60s wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The victim was on the Southbound 6 train platform at Grand Central Station when he was attacked.

The two men were allegedly arguing over spacing when the suspect took out a sharp weapon and slashed the other man.

It is still unclear what kind of object was used to cut him.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"As a New Yorker you're always on guard…" said one straphanger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).