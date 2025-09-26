Grand Central power outage creates total blackout in terminal's main hall: Video

article

The Brief A voltage drop caused a total blackout in Grand Central Terminal's main hall on Thursday night, lasting over 20 minutes. FDNY rescued five Metro-North employees who were briefly trapped in the station's elevators during the outage. Power was fully restored by 9:17 p.m., with no reported injuries or train service disruption; the cause is under investigation.



A power outage at Grand Central on Thursday night, creating a total blackout in the terminal's iconic main hall for more than 20 minutes.

Video shows stranpgangers using their cellphones to navigate through the darkness, and the FDNY conducted rescues in some of the station's elevators.

What happened at Grand Central?

What we know:

According to MTA Communications Director Tim Minton, the station "experienced a drop in voltage to the feeder network that resulted in lights going out in portions of the facility" at 8:28 p.m.

Emergency crews responded and helped evacuate five Metro-North Railroad employees who were briefly in elevators during the loss of power.

Power was restored to the upper level at 8:53 p.m. and the lower level at 9:17 p.m. No injuries were reported, and train service was not affected.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the drop in voltage that led to the blackout. The MTA and Con Edison are investigating.