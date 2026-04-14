Mamdani proposes redesign of Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza to boost safety

The Brief Mayor Mamdani is proposing a major redesign of Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza that would eliminate some car traffic and create nearly an acre of new public space to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists. The plan would remove a roadway that currently separates the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Memorial Arch from Prospect Park, while banning cars along parts of the plaza’s southern end between Union Street and Eastern Parkway. While many residents and advocates support the shift toward more pedestrian-friendly space, some drivers are raising concerns about lost lanes and potential traffic congestion on nearby streets as the proposal heads into a public feedback phase.



A major redesign of Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza could transform one of the borough’s busiest and most iconic intersections by prioritizing pedestrian and cyclist safety while reducing vehicle access.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 02: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn on January 02, 2026 in New York City. The newly inaugurated mayor has revoked a number of executive orders issued by former New York City Mayor Expand

What we know:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani unveiled the proposal this week, outlining a plan that would reconfigure the plaza’s southern end, eliminate some car traffic and create nearly an acre of new public space connecting the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Memorial Arch to Prospect Park.

The overhaul targets a longstanding issue at the sprawling traffic circle, where drivers, pedestrians and cyclists converge in what city officials describe as a confusing and often dangerous layout.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 15: Runners pass Grand Army Plaza near Prospect Park during the United Airlines NYC Half at Central Park on March 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Seibert/Back Left Media/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"Anyone who’s tried to cross here knows how dangerous and chaotic the streets can be," Mamdani said in a statement. "This redesign is long overdue and will provide a sense of ease and enjoyment to one of Brooklyn’s most important public spaces."

Proposal would remove roadway near arch

Under the proposal, the city would remove a roadway near the arch that currently separates pedestrians from Prospect Park, replacing it with expanded open space. The Department of Transportation says cars would be banned from portions of the plaza’s southern edge, from Union Street to Eastern Parkway.

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Supporters say the redesign would simplify traffic patterns and reduce conflict points between vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, changes they argue could improve safety for all users.'

Drivers oppose plan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: A view of the "Soldiers' and Sailors' Arch" in Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn which commemorates "The Defenders of the Union" or the "Union Army" of the Civil War on June 14, 2025 in New York City. The site recently reopen Expand

"You’re not losing those connections," Transportation Alternatives representative Rose Uscianowski said. "The network is made simpler, and what you are losing are those points where cars intersect with pedestrians and bicycle users. In reality, it can make it faster for cars because there are fewer stops."

Some local residents welcomed the plan, citing a need for more pedestrian-friendly areas in the city.

Pedestrians support plan

"I think that’s a very good idea," one resident said. "We need more public space where everybody feels included. We need fewer cars and more pedestrian-friendly spaces."

However, the proposal has drawn concern from drivers, who could face reduced lanes and shifting traffic patterns that may push congestion onto nearby side streets.

What you can do:

The redesign is still in the early stages, and city officials say public input will play a key role in shaping the final plan.

A series of public workshops is scheduled to begin April 23 at Grand Army Plaza.

Officials encouraged residents to attend and share feedback before any final decisions are made.