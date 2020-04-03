GRAMMY Museum shares online masterclass

article

More and more museums are offering virtual tours during the coronavirus pandemic and now the Grammy Museum Experience at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey is sharing a musical Mini Masterclass.

You can watch interviews and learn from Grammy winners, nominees and music influencers. Bands like country's Old Dominion, Brandy Clark, and Grammy-winner Mario Winans.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 04: Mario Winans attends Mario Winanas listening session at Platinum Studio on December 4, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Mark Conklin from the museum chatted with Hip-Hop legend Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, about what made the pioneering group from Queens so successful:

"The real sincerity of our creativity was when we came into hip hop… no one was rapping over rock songs," said McDaniels.

New episodes of Mini Masterclass launch every weekday at 3 p,m

Visit: https://www.grammymuseumexp.org/