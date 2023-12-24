Expand / Collapse search

Suspects sought after 56-year-old man forced to surrender cash box: NYPD

Crime and Public Safety
GRAMERCY PARK - Police are looking for two suspects who stole a cash box from a 56-year-old man at gunpoint in Gramercy Park.

NYPD said officers received the call Friday at approximately 2:54 a.m. after two men reportedly entered what appears to be an apartment building at 290 3rd Ave. and forced the victim into the packaging room at gunpoint. 

The suspects then stole the cash box before fleeing in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to police. 

Police say the elderly man was not injured.

The first suspect, pictured on the left above, is described as a male with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing all black.

The second suspect, pictured above on the right, is described as a male with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a green winter coat.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).