1 killed, multiple injured after driver strikes pedestrians in Gramercy

One man was killed, and several other pedestrians were injured, after they were struck by a driver in Gramercy, the NYPD said.

It happened Sunday just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and E 21 St.

According to police, a 2021 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 26-year-old man later identified as Mahbub Ali, of Queens, was traveling northbound on 3rd Avenue at an apparent high rate of speed.

The victim was crossing west to east across 3rd Avenue, in the marked crosswalk, when the vehicle struck him, knocking him to the pavement, police said. He was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver then allegedly swerved to the right, where he struck an 18-year-old man e-bicyclist, who was turning northbound onto 3rd Avenue from E. 21 St.

The vehicle then mounted the northeast sidewalk, with its right tires striking both a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman before striking the rear of a parked and unoccupied 2013 Chevrolet Express van.

The 18-year-old suffered leg and back pain and was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The 21-year-old, 26-year-old, and 25-year-old front seat woman passenger of the vehicle were also transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition with leg injuries.

The 26-year-old driver was taken into custody, police said.

Ali was not injured. He was arrested and charged with the following:

Manslaughter

Vehicular manslaughter

Assault

Operator of motor vehicle with BAC .08 of 1%

Driving While Intoxicated

The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification.

The investigation remains ongoing.