GPS system hidden in a shoe helps track Alzheimer’s patients

A new device is aiming to help calm the worries of having to keep track of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

A company called GPS SmartSole has come up with insoles that help you know where your Alzheimer’s loved one is at all times.

The insole has a built-in tracking chip with a cellular signal, helping you find people with memory impairments.

The device needs regular charging and requires a cellular service plan of at least 2G.

So far, the SmartSole is so popular its small size has sold out.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, around 5.8M Americans have the disease. In Japan, the number of elderly Alzheimer’s patients is expected to reach 7M by 2025 and almost 16,000 of them went missing at some point.