Governor DeSantis sells 'Don't Fauci My Florida' merchandise

Florida's Republican governor is selling 'Don't Fauci My Florida' gear on his political action committee website.

Items include $21 T-Shirts and beer koozies for $12 a pair.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is frequently mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024. He has become popular among some conservatives for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. DeSantis rejected mask mandates, lifted lockdowns much earlier than many other states, and also came out against so-called vaccine passports.

He often rejected suggestions by U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who last year called the anti-lockdown, pro-herd immunity push "nonsense."

DeSantis is also up for reelection for governor next year.

