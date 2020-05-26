Gov. Newsom approves reopening of barbershops, hair salons in most California counties with modifications

article

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced barbershops and hair salons will be allowed to reopen in 47 California counties under new guidelines.

The new restrictions will allow those businesses to reopen effective Wednesday, May 27.

Newsom said he is still working on guidelines for nail salons.

"We’re making progress, we’re moving forward. We’re not looking back, but we are walking into the unknown, the untested…and we have to be guided by the data that brought us back to this place," Newsom said during Tuesday's briefing.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information

The greater majority of California's 58 counties are eligible to further enter the second stage of Newsom's reopening plan, excluding Los Angeles and Marin counties, to name a few.

Advertisement

Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, and Kern counties are amongst those that meet the criteria to move forward.

RELATED:

• Salon owner fighting for government to include hair salons in phase 2 of California's reopening

• Laguna Hills barber shop opens early, defying state order

• Dallas salon owner gets 7 days in jail for reopening in defiance of countywide restrictions

• Missouri hairstylist went to work with coronavirus symptoms, exposed 91 clients, co-workers: officials

According to the state’s COVID-19 website, requirements needed to further enter into the county’s second stage are:

Stable or down trending hospitalizations

• Stable hospitalizations of COVID individuals on a 7-day average of daily percent change of less than 5% or no more than 20 COVID hospitalizations on any single day in the past 14 days.

Cases per population count and test positivity rate

• Less than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days or less than 8% testing positive in the past 7 days.

RELATED: Interactive Map of Coronavirus Cases

Some of the new guidelines for hair salons and barbershops include:

• Provide temperature and/or symptom screenings for all workers at the beginning of their shift and any vendors, contractors, or other workers entering the establishment.

• Be prepared to cancel or reschedule customers who indicate they have any signs of illness.

• Hair salon or barbershop operators should provide and ensure workers use all required protective equipment, including eye protection and gloves when these items are required for their job duties.

• Workers and customers must use face coverings during haircutting and other close contact hair services.

• Frequently disinfect commonly used surfaces including credit card terminals, counters, reception area seating, door handles, light switches, phones, toilets, and handwashing facilities

• Encourage the use of credit cards and contactless payment systems. If electronic or card payment is not possible, customers should come with an exact cash payment or check.

• Workstations must be routinely and frequently cleaned, including between each customer appointment.

•Clean and disinfect all handles, hoses, spray nozzles, and other equipment before and after use on a customer.

• Implement measures to ensure physical distancing of at least six feet between and among workers and customers, except when providing haircutting and other close contact services

Read the full list of new guidelines here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.