Gov. Kathy Hochul sworn in as NY's first female governor

article

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in on Sunday for her first full term in office, making her the state's first elected female governor.

Hochul took over for former Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2021 after Cuomo resigned due to multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. She won a full term in office in November 2022, defeating Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin.

The ceremony was held in Albany.

"To my very core, I believe there is nothing we cannot accomplish together. And so we will," Hochul said.