SNAP payments begin arriving today in New York: Gov. Hochul

The Brief Gov. Kathy Hochul says November SNAP benefits are being distributed starting today after a federal court ruling. The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) confirmed payments will resume following a weeks-long shutdown delay. The announcement comes as millions of New Yorkers faced food insecurity during the suspension.



After weeks of uncertainty, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits could be deposited into New Yorkers’ accounts starting today, bringing relief to millions of people affected by the federal government shutdown.

What we know:

Hochul said New York has authorized the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) to release full November SNAP payments to eligible households using state resources to bridge the funding gap.

The announcement follows a federal court decision that found the Trump administration’s withholding of SNAP benefits unlawful. While the U.S. Department of Agriculture works to determine how and when federal funds will resume, New York has stepped in to ensure that families don’t go hungry in the meantime.

"While Donald Trump has fought relentlessly to keep food off New Yorkers’ tables, families who rely on SNAP can finally breathe a sigh of relief as benefits begin to arrive," Hochul said in a post on X. "I’ll never stop fighting for New Yorkers or holding Republicans in Washington accountable."

According to the New York Post, deposits could begin hitting EBT cards as early as Sunday, with remaining payments expected to post throughout the week.

Big picture view:

The OTDA website confirmed that SNAP recipients do not need to take any action to receive their November benefits. Payments will appear automatically on EBT cards once processed by the state’s electronic system.

Recipients can check their benefit status by visiting otda.ny.gov or by calling the EBT Customer Service line at 1-888-328-6399.

The backstory:

The funding lapse began after the federal shutdown halted November SNAP allocations for millions of Americans. New York joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging the move and prepared contingency plans to issue emergency payments if federal aid remained frozen.

Governor Hochul said the state will continue to coordinate with the USDA to replenish funds once the federal government reopens.