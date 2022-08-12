Gaps in Arizona border wall to be filled with double-stacked shipping containers

article

Governor Doug Ducey has issued an executive order to immediately close gaps in the U.S.-Mexico wall in Yuma.

The border wall will be fortified with 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with razor wire. The 8,800-pound containers will be welded together, according to a news release.

Construction to fill the gaps was underway Friday morning. The project is expected to be completed over the weekend.

"Arizona has had enough," Ducey said in a statement on Aug. 12. "We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s lack of urgency on border security is a dereliction of duty. For the last two years, Arizona has made every attempt to work with Washington to address the crisis on our border. Time and time again we’ve stepped in to clean up their mess. Arizonans can’t wait any longer for the federal government to deliver on their delayed promises."

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security gave border officials the go-ahead to fill four remaining gaps in the wall near Yuma to protect the safety of migrants and U.S. agents working there.

Last year, Ducey deployed the Arizona National Guard to the border due to the high number of migrants crossing into the state from Mexico.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has ordered gaps in the border wall in Yuma to be filled with double-stacked shipping containers. (Doug Ducey)

