Gov. Cuomo unveils NY COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Governor Andrew Cuomo says that while there are many unknowns, the state has begun drafting plans to distribute coronavirus vaccines to New Yorkers.

The state is building a network of facilities where vaccines can be administered, including hospitals, urgent care facilities, primary care facilities, and more.

However, Cuomo reiterated that states cannot do the work of distributing coronavirus vaccines on their own.

“We need the federal government to be a competent partner with this state and every state,” Cuomo said.

The state will use a phased system to determine who receives the vaccine first, depending on factors like occupation, age, and more.

Governor Andrew Cuomo shows the projected prioritization phases for the coronavirus vaccine in New York.

Advertisement

Cuomo said the state believes it will need 40 million doses of the vaccine, which will likely require two doses to be effective. Getting the vaccine to that many people when the state has tested just 12.9 million people in seven months will be a massive undertaking, Cuomo said.

“Seven months it took us to do 12 million tests. How long is it going to take to do 40 million vaccinations?” Cuomo said.

The National Governors Association, which Cuomo is the chair of, also sent a list of 36 questions from the nation's governors to President Trump to help states begin preparing to distribute the vaccine.

Cuomo also announced that New York’s ski resorts will be allowed to open next month at half their indoor capacity with restrictions on sharing gondolas and face coverings required off the slopes.

The governor said ski resorts can open Nov. 6 under a series of restrictions consistent with rules for other entertainment venues. Masks will be required at all times except when eating, drinking or skiing. Gondolas and lifts will be restricted to members of the same party and shared or rented equipment must be disinfected between uses.

“You have to socially distance when you ski,” Cuomo said Sunday at a briefing.

Also, capacity on the mountain must be reduced by 25% during “peak” days or if multiple trails are closed due to unseasonable conditions. Ski lessons will be limited to 10 or fewer people, he said.

New York reported 1,390 new positive cases and seven deaths. There were 913 people hospitalized with the virus.

With the Associated Press.