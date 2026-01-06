Here's who’s performing at Governors Ball 2026: Jennie, Baby Keem, more

article

The Brief The Governors Ball Music Festival returns to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens from June 5 to June 7. Headliners include Lorde, Baby Keem, Stray Kids, Kali Uchis, A$AP Rocky and Jennie, with dozens of additional acts performing across three days. A limited ticket presale begins Thursday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. ET, with public sales to follow if tickets remain available.



New York City’s biggest summer music festival is heading back to Queens.

What we know:

The Governors Ball Music Festival will return to Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 5 to June 7, with a lineup led by Lorde, Baby Keem, Stray Kids, Kali Uchis, A$AP Rocky and Jennie.

Gov Ball lineup

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 03: Festivalgoers are seen during 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2 at Randall's Island on June 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage) Expand

The three-day event will once again bring thousands of fans to the borough for a weekend of pop, hip-hop and rock performances.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer Jennie, real name Jennie Kim, of BLACKPINK performs onstage during weekend 2, day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dud Expand

Festival organizers announced the three-day lineup this week, bringing one of New York City’s largest music festivals back to the borough for another summer weekend of pop, hip-hop, rock and electronic music.

Friday lineup

Lorde performing at the Powerstation in Eden Terrace, Auckland. 14 November 2017 New Zealand Herald Pphotograph by Dean Purcell NZH 15nov17 - (Photo by Dean Purcell/The New Zealand Herald via Getty Images)

Lorde and Baby Keem will headline Friday’s opening night, joined by artists including Pierce the Veil, Mariah the Scientist, Turnover, The Beths, Audrey Hobert and Confidence Man.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: Baby Keem performs onstage during the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Cash App)

Saturday lineup

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 04: Diplo performs onstage during the Major Lazer Mixtape Release Party at Coyo Taco on December 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Saturday’s lineup features Stray Kids and Kali Uchis at the top of the bill, alongside Major Lazer, Blood Orange, Wet Leg, Amyl and the Sniffers, Ravyn Lenae, Del Water Gap, Snow Strippers, Thee Sacred Souls and Spacey Jane.

Sunday lineup

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: A$AP Rocky performs during the Amazon Music Live Concert Series on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

On Sunday, A$AP Rocky and Jennie will close out the festival. The final day also includes performances from Dominic Fike, Japanese Breakfast, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, Clipse, Geese, Holly Humberstone, Rachel Chinouriri and Slayyyter.

A detailed daily performance schedule has not yet been made public.

See the official Spotify playlist here.

Where is Gov Ball?

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 7: Dominic Fike performs on stage at Spilt Milk on December 7, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Gov Ball will take place at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, located at 11368 in Queens.

Festival gates are scheduled to open at 11:45 a.m. each day, with music running until 10 p.m.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 03: Festivalgoers are seen during 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2 at Randall's Island on June 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage) Expand

A limited presale for 2026 tickets is set for Thursday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. ET, with organizers offering a one-hour window for what they describe as the lowest guaranteed prices.

Fans must sign up in advance to receive a presale passcode. A public on-sale will follow if tickets remain available.

Tickets start around $139.

See website for more information.

How to get to Gov Ball

Organizers said there will be no parking available at Flushing Meadows Corona Park during the festival. Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation, walking, biking or scooters. Bike parking will be available at the park’s main entrance, though riders must bring their own locks.

Festivalgoers traveling by rail can take the Long Island Rail Road or the No. 7 subway line to the Mets–Willets Point station. The LIRR departs twice an hour from Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal, while the 7 train runs from Hudson Yards, Times Square, Grand Central and stops along the Queens line.

Rideshare details for the 2026 festival have not yet been announced, and organizers said additional transportation information will be released closer to the event.