Google to open first retail store in Manhattan

article

Google has announced that the company will open its first physical retail store in New York City.

The "Google Store" will be in the same building as the company's office, located in Chelsea at the corner of 15th Street and 9th Avenue.

The store will sell Pixel phones, Nest products, Fitbit devices, and Pixelbooks, or customers can shop online at GoogleSTore.com and pick up their orders in-store

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Like Apple's "Genius Bar," the "Google Store" will also have expert employees to help customers with tech issues ranging from cracked screens or installations.

The store is expected to open in Summer 2021.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters