article

Actress Ja'net Dubois, best known for the sitcom "Good Times," has died, according to a report. She died unexpectedly in her sleep at her home in California, TMZ reported.

Dubois played Willona Woods on the classic 1970s TV series. She was also a singer and songwriter. She co-wrote and sang "Movin' On Up," the theme song for "The Jeffersons."

Dubois' early career was appearing in plays on Broadway.