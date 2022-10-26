Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up subway fight, suspect arrested: NYPD

article

The NYPD says they have arrested 27-year-old Takeira Hester of Brooklyn for allegedly stabbing a man on a subway train early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on a southbound 4 train that was pulling into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan.

Authorities say the female suspect began harassing and spitting on passengers. When the victim, a 31-year-old man, tried to stop her, the suspect stabbed him in the back and neck before running away when the train pulled into the station.

The man was hospitalized in stable condition.

We are going to continue to go after those six felony crimes a day that we are witnessing, but I know that 3.5 million people use our system every day without any encounters. — Mayor Eric Adams

The attack is the latest incident of violence in the last several weeks, leaving straphangers on edge.

However, according to Mayor Eric Adams there is a "false perception" that the situation underground is out of control, arguing Wednesday morning that in a system of millions, there are only a handful of crimes being committed and saying that crime is down on the subways beneath pre-pandemic levels.

"Index crimes in the subway system right now, are lower than in 2019, 2018, 2017, and the last 10 years," Adams said.

This past weekend, Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul announced their new plan to fight subway crime, in part by deploying more police officers into the transit system.