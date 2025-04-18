Here's what's open and closed on Good Friday 2025

The Brief Good Friday, a Christian holiday observed on the Friday before Easter, is a day to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus. While it’s not a U.S. federal holiday, the day is recognized as a state holiday in several states. This means there are some government offices, local businesses and other closures in some places.



While it’s not a U.S. federal holiday, Good Friday is recognized as a state holiday in several states – meaning there are some government offices, local businesses and other closures in some places.

Here’s everything you need to know about Good Friday:

The meaning of Good Friday

Good Friday is a day recognized by Christians as part of "Holy Week." Christians believe that Good Friday was when Jesus Christ was crucified. They believe he was resurrected on Easter Sunday.

FILE - A woman kisses a crucifix of Jesus as she and the church celebrate the Roman Catholic Holiday of Good Friday at the church of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on April 15, 2022.

Catholics and other religions often fast on Good Friday.

The holy day is always the Friday before Easter Sunday, which falls in either March or April, depending on the year. The date of Good Friday changes yearly. This year, it falls on April 18.

Are banks open on Good Friday?

Since it’s not a federal holiday, most banks will be open on Good Friday.

But there are several states in the U.S. that recognize Good Friday as a state holiday, so some banks may be closed in the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina and North Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.

Is the USPS open on Good Friday?

Yes. Mail service is not interrupted on Good Friday (again, it’s not a federal holiday).

A United States Postal Service worker exits a Grumman Long Life Vehicle.

UPS and FedEx are also open with normal hours, according to their websites.

Do government agencies close on Good Friday?

Federal offices will remain open on Good Friday, but in the 12 states where Good Friday is a state holiday (see above), government offices there will likely be closed.

Is the stock market open on Good Friday?

No. The Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are both closed on Good Friday.

Are stores open on Good Friday?

Yes. You may see local businesses closed, but major retailers and grocery stores will keep normal hours on Good Friday.